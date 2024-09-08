AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame
The latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll was released Sunday afternoon, following the second full week of the college football season.
Saturday's most shocking result was Northern Illinois University's 16-14 upset of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The win marked the biggest upset in both NIU history and the history of the Mid-American Conference. NIU had never beaten an opponent ranked within the top ten.
In the eyes of AP voters, the Huskies have now done enough to be included among the 25 best teams in the country.
Northern Illinois are now ranked at #25 with 114 points, while the Irish drop from #5 to #18. This marks the Huskies' first inclusion in the AP Top 25 since 2013 when they reached the #16 spot under Rod Carey.
The Huskies were the only Group of Five team included in the Top 25. Boise State, Memphis, Liberty, and UNLV also received votes.
The Huskies begin their MAC schedule on September 21 when they host Buffalo. Their two remaining non-conference opponents are NC State and UMass.
