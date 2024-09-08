G5 Football Daily

AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies defensive back Jashon Prophete (1) celebrates after the Huskies defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies defensive back Jashon Prophete (1) celebrates after the Huskies defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll was released Sunday afternoon, following the second full week of the college football season.

Saturday's most shocking result was Northern Illinois University's 16-14 upset of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The win marked the biggest upset in both NIU history and the history of the Mid-American Conference. NIU had never beaten an opponent ranked within the top ten.

In the eyes of AP voters, the Huskies have now done enough to be included among the 25 best teams in the country.

Northern Illinois are now ranked at #25 with 114 points, while the Irish drop from #5 to #18. This marks the Huskies' first inclusion in the AP Top 25 since 2013 when they reached the #16 spot under Rod Carey.

The Huskies were the only Group of Five team included in the Top 25. Boise State, Memphis, Liberty, and UNLV also received votes.

The Huskies begin their MAC schedule on September 21 when they host Buffalo. Their two remaining non-conference opponents are NC State and UMass.

More Reading Material From On SI

Northern Illinois Shock #5 Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend

PODCAST: Ara Parseghian's Legacy At Miami University (feat. Mark O. Hubbard)

Navy QB Blake Horvath Goes For 4 Touchdowns in 38-11 Rout of Temple

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/MAC