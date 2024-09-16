AP POLL: Northern Illinois Rises Two Spots After Bye Week
Despite being idle in Week Three of the college football season, the Northern Illinois Huskies are still rising in the Associated Press top 25.
To start Week Four, 2-0 NIU are up to #23 from #25 the previous week. The Huskies originally cracked the top 25 after a 16-14 road victory over a Notre Dame team ranked #5, at the time. The Huskies are not ranked in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, but did receive 34 votes.
Northern Illinois' season continues this weekend as they begin Mid-American Conference play against the University of Buffalo. That contest will be a home game for NIU, scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
