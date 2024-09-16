G5 Football Daily

AP POLL: Northern Illinois Rises Two Spots After Bye Week

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Antario Brown (1) celebrates after the Huskies defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Despite being idle in Week Three of the college football season, the Northern Illinois Huskies are still rising in the Associated Press top 25.

To start Week Four, 2-0 NIU are up to #23 from #25 the previous week. The Huskies originally cracked the top 25 after a 16-14 road victory over a Notre Dame team ranked #5, at the time. The Huskies are not ranked in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, but did receive 34 votes.

Northern Illinois' season continues this weekend as they begin Mid-American Conference play against the University of Buffalo. That contest will be a home game for NIU, scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

