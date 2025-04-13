Bowling Green Transfer Lineman Marcus Moore Announces Commitment To Big Ten School
Defensive lineman Marcus Moore Jr. announced his commitment to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday while making an official visit to Barry Odom's program.
Moore began his career at the University of Akron, where he appeared in 19 games over the last two seasons, where he made 39 tackles with 3.5 for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Akron's roster listed the Massilon, Ohio native at 6'1" and 310 pounds. Coming out of Washington High School, 247Sports rated him as a three-star prospect.
Following the 2024 season, Moore transferred to Bowling Green. However, Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler left his post to become the new quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Bowling Green replaced Loeffler with former Tennessee State head coach Eddie George in early March.
Moore will join a Purdue team that went 1-11 in 2025, prompting their own head coach change. Ryan Walters was fired and quickly replaced by Barry Odom, who went 20-8 in two seasons at the helm of UNLV.