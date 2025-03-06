Eastern Michigan Legend Maxx Crosby Signs Historic Extension With Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who fans of the Mid-American Conference likely remember fondly, moves into the next stage of his pro career after signing a historic contract extension Wednesday.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year extension on Wednesday, worth $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed. The deal makes Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL.
In his first six NFL seasons, Crosby has been one of the league's biggest defensive standouts. With 366 total tackles, 59.5 sacks, 105 tackles for loss, 9 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries. He's earned four Pro Bowl nods and two second-team All-Pro selections in that time span.
Starring for EMU 2016-2018, Crosby made 41 tackles for loss and 20 sacks for the Eagles, ranking second in program history in both stats. He was a first-team All-MAC selection twice.
Crosby has also made EMU headlines over the last two years after donating $1 million to the athletic department in 2023, which the school thanked him for by naming their newly revamped football field after him in 2024.