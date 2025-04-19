Eastern Michigan Tight End Expected To Visit FIU Amongst Other Schools
Per reports from Allen Trieu of 247Sports, reported that transfer tight end Max Reese will visit FIU along with Mississippi State and Purdue. Reese has two years of eligibility remaining.
In his three seasons at Eastern Michigan, Reese hauled in 29 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2024 with 27 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
At the moment, Reese has reported scholarship offers from FIU, Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Purdue.
FIU has already added two tight ends through the transfer portal this offseason in UAB's Dallas Payne and Penn's Justin Cayenne. Willie Simmons' staff also brought in freshman Jackson Verdugo and Sean Burke. The only returner in the room is redshirt sophomore Braiden Staten.
Last season, the Panthers offense ranked fifth in Conference USA. The could likely use another tight end as they look to run a more air raid style offense in 2025 under offensive coordinator Nick Coleman and head coach Willie Simmons.