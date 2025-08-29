Electric Special Teams Propel Bowling Green To Opening Victory Over Lafayette
Bowling Green began their season with a convincing win over FCS Lafayette and looked every bit of a team to be taken seriously in the MAC. The Falcons rallied behind head coach Eddie George in his first game with the program, taking down the Leopards 26-7 in a wire-to-wire beatdown.
Here's everything important that happened in the contest.
Immediate MAC Magic
Newly hired Bowling Green head coach Eddie George's tenure started on the highest note possible, with freshman running back Cameron Pettaway returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for an electric beginning to their season. Despite some offensive rust showing in the first half, the Falcons cruised to a 20-0 lead, adding on a rushing TD from Mar'Kel Porter and kicker Jackson Kleather tacking on two field goals, including an impressive 56 yarder.
Run Game Dominance
Lafayette unsuccessfully tried to establish the run early on, and BGSU continued its chokehold over the Leopards' rushing attack all night. The Falcons' defense held them to just 2.03 yards per carry in what was an incredibly impressive opening defensive showing. Without forcing a turnover, Lafayette's offense was utterly dominated for all 60 minutes and showed hardly any signs of life.
With Cincinnati, Liberty, and Louisville on the upcoming schedule for the Falcons, a stout defensive showing is certainly a good sign for the beginning of the Eddie George era and could vault them into early Mid-American Conference title contention if they continue to look as complete as they did against Lafayette.
Pyne Was Unremarkable
Missouri transfer quarterback Drew Pyne was expected to bring a strong veteran presence to the Falcons' offense, and while he didn't make many mistakes in the team's Week One victory, his performance was largely forgettable. Running back Kaderris Roberts was the team's offensive leader with 66 on the ground, and Pyne threw for just 109 on 12/18 passing without a score.
He did what he had to do to lead BGSU to a win, but he'll likely have to take on more responsibility as the season progresses if they want to make a run at the MAC. Their relatively unproven wide receiver group also showed little flashes, and will be a point of emphasis as they take on more skilled defensive units in the coming weeks.