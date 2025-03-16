Former Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush Signs $12.2 Million Deal With Baltimore Ravens
Former Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush has found a new home in the NFL after a lengthy stint with the Dallas Cowboys. The 31-year-old free agent has reportedly signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth $12.2 million on a two-year deal.
A native of Charlotte, Michigan, Rush spent five seasons at Central Michigan, where he finished his college career second in Chippewa history in touchdown passes (67) and third in passing yards (9,354), passes completed (744) and passing attempts (1,183). He was an All-MAC selection twice.
Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he spent seven seasons between two stints in Dallas. He also spent the 2020 offseason on the New York Giants' practice squad. He started 14 total games in Dallas, posting a record of 9-5, including a 4-4 record in 2024.
Rush is expected to backup Ravens' starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished second in NFL MVP voting in 2024.