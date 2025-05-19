Former Eastern Michigan, Buffalo QB Cole Snyder Signed By CFL's Edmonton Elks
The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks announced Monday that they had signed quarterback Cole Snyder.
Snyder, a native of Lakewood, New York, began his college career at Rutgers, appearing in ten games over three seasons for the Scarlet Knights. He played his final three seasons in the MAC with the Buffalo Bulls, then the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Snyder was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but received an invite to the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp last month. The team opted not to sign Snyder.
As Buffalo’s starting quarterback for two years, Snyder led the Bulls to a Camellia Bowl victory in 2022. In the process, he became just the third quarterback in Buffalo history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season. He became the seventh quarterback in Buffalo history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards.
Following the 2023 season, Snyder entered the transfer portal and joined Eastern Michigan. In his lone season with the Eagles, Snyder started all 12 games, throwing 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions and rushing for four. EMU went 5-7 last season.
Edmonton have two preseason contests remaining before their 2025 season opener on Saturday, June 7 against the British Columbia Lions.