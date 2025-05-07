Former Miami RedHawks DB William Hardrick Dead At 22
Per reporting from WAFF in Huntsville, Alabama, defensive back William Hardrick, who spent the last two seasons on the Miami RedHawks football team, died in a car accident in Limestone County, Alabama on Tuesday night.
Hardrick was reportedly the victim in a crash caused by a drunk driver. His death was announced by Austin Peay State, where he transferred earlier this offseason.
"William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss," said APSU football coach Jeff Faris in a statement. "He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them."
Hardrick, who is from Adamsville, Alabama began his college career at Mississippi State in 2021, where he appeared in one game. He transferred to Miami in 2023 after two seasons with the Bulldogs. As a RedHawk, Hardrick played in 18 games with 32 total tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
RedHawks fans will likely remember Hardrick as a member of their Mid-American Conference championship in 2023 and as part of the squad that returned to the league title game in 2024.