Is Eddie George Set To Be The Next Bowling Green Head Coach?
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Tennesse State head coach and former Ohio State Heisman winner Eddie George emerged as the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons. Thamel noted that the school had extended a formal offer and that there is mutual interest from both sides.
On Sunday morning, multiple outlets reported that George had accepted the Falcons' offer.
George was reportedly one of three finalists for the role.
George replace Scot Loeffler, who recently made the move to the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach. Loeffler was 27-41 in six seasons as Bowling Green's head coach.
George has spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, leading them to the FCS playoffs in 2024 with a record of 9-4. That marked the program's best record and first playoff appearance since 2013. He was named the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year in 2024.
The Buckeyes legend was set to enter the final year of his five-year contract with Tennessee State that paid him about $400,000 annually. He has a record of 24-22 in his four completed years.
Prior to accepting the TSU role, his first college coaching gig, George had an illustrious playing career that included over 3700 rushing yards at Ohio State with 44 rushing touchdowns. He went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, won the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award in 1996, and received four Pro Bowl nods.