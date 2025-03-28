Kent State Head Football Coach Kenni Burns Placed On Administrative Leave
Kent State football head coach Kenni Burns has been placed on administrative leave, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Burns is entering his third season as Kent State’s head coach and the Golden Flashes have amassed a 1-23 record over his first two seasons with the program.
No reason has been given publicly as to Burns’ being placed on leave by the university.
Per On3’s Pete Nakos, a team meeting was scheduled for Thursday with the start of spring football on the horizon and no interim coach has been named.
Prior to joining Kent State, the 41-year-old Burns spent seven seasons as an assistant under Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. Burns served as Western Michigan’s running backs coach in 2016 and followed Fleck to Minnesota, where he six seasons as the Golden Gophers’ running backs coach and later assistant head coach.
The last year has been somewhat tumultuous for Burns as CBS Sports reported that he was taken to court for $24,000 in unpaid credit card debt.
Per Chris Vannini of The Athletic, offensive coordinator Mark Carney will take over day-to-day operations of the program, but hasn’t not been formally named as an acting head coach in Burns’ absence.