MAC Football: Buffalo Upset #23 Northern Illinois 23-20 in Overtime
Two weeks ago, the Northern Illinois Huskies upset a Notre Dame team then ranked #5 in the country. A bye week followed that win, but NIU returned to the field Saturday to swallow a tough result.
NIU and the Buffalo Bulls opened their respective MAC schedules against one another, with Buffalo claiming the 23-20 win in overtime.
The Huskies led 14-3 at the break, but failed to score a touchdown in the second half. Buffalo led 20-17 with 24 seconds left in regulation, before Kanon Woodill hit a 27-yard field goal to tie the game. Woodill was two-for-four on field goal attempts in this contest, including a miss on the opening possession of overtime.
Buffalo kicker Upton Bellenfant hit the game winner from 47 yards away on UB's only possession of OT. Bellenfant was perfect on the day, making three-of-three field goal attempts and both extra points.
The Bulls move to 3-1 and 1-0 in Conference play despite just nine first downs all day and converting two of 15 third downs. The Bulls defense stifled NIU in the second half, led by linebacker Shaun Dolac. Dolac finished with 19 total tackles, 4.5 for a loss, and a pass deflection. Dolac also intercepted NIU QB Ethan Hampton, returning it 53 yards in the fourth quarter.
Buffalo take a road trip south to UConn next Saturday to continue their season. NIU have another tough test next week as they face NC State in Raleigh on The CW on September 28.