MAC Football: Northern Illinois, Miami RedHawks Learn Kickoff Times At Notre Dame
Two Mid-American Conference teams will make the trip to South Bend, Indiana this season to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish: the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Those programs learned the kickoff times and official broadcast details for their respective matchups on Wednesday. NBC Sports announced those details for each of Notre Dame's home games this week.
Northern Illinois will be Notre Dame's first home opponent of the year. That game will be played September 7 at 3:30 PM on NBC and Peacock. It will mark the first matchup between the Irish and the Huskies.
Miami (OH) will be Notre Dame's second home opponent with their matchup kicking off on September 21 at 3:30 PM, also on on NBC and Peacock. The RedHawks have met the Irish two other times, though those two meetings were over 100 years apart (1909 and 2017). The Irish won their 2017 meeting 52-17.
In 2024, Northern Illinois will look to build upon a 7-6 campaign and a bowl win last season. The RedHawks won the 2023 MAC championship and finished the season 11-3.