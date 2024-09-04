MAC Football Power Rankings - Week 2
1. Toledo
2. Miami (OH)
3. Northern Illinois
4. Bowling Green
5. Ohio
6. Western Michigan
7. Central Michigan
8. Eastern Michigan
9. Buffalo
10. Kent State
11. Akron
12. Ball State
It feels fair to say that none of the results of Week One across the MAC came as a surprise.
Frankly, even towards the bottom of the rankings for now, Akron and Kent State both deserve some respect for giving Ohio State and Pittsburgh, respectively, some first half frustration.
The middle of the league is going to be tough to really grade until we get to conference play, but here are a few quick thoughts: CMU's offense is worth keeping an eye on, both Northern Illinois and Bowling Green are better than you probably think, Buffalo are on the right track but have a ways to go.
The Rockets take the top spot and while they downed an FCS team, quarterback Tucker Gleason's three-touchdown performance inspires some confidence. He and NIU's Ethan Hampton had impressive days on Saturday.
Miami (OH) are still a contender to repeat. However, they had every opportunity to upset Northwestern in Evanston and just could not execute on offense or, to a lesser extent, in the kicking game. Let's see how Brett Gabbert recovers after throwing two interceptions in the second half of the 13-6 loss.