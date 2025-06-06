MAC Football: Top 5 Quarterbacks to Watch in 2025
The MAC will be home to two of college football’s must-watch, dual-threat quarterbacks, and a blend of returning starters aiming to build on strong 2024 seasons, others looking to take the next step in their development, and a host of intriguing newcomers ready to make their mark.
Parker Navarro | 6'0, 205 | Graduate Student | Ohio (Previous School: UCF)
Parker Navarro arrived at Ohio after beginning his college career at UCF. His first two seasons as a Bobcat saw limited action between 2022 and 2023, appearing in just eight games with one start. The 2024 season, however, marked a breakout not only for Navarro but also for Ohio, as he started 13 games and passed for 2,423 yards with 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,054 yards and 18 touchdowns—earning Second Team All-MAC honors. Navarro played a pivotal role in leading the Bobcats to their first MAC Championship since 1968, where he was named Offensive Player of the Game.
On film, Navarro proves he can play within structure and rhythm, but it's his off-script playmaking that jumps off the screen. He has a natural knack for creating something out of nothing, extending plays with his elusiveness in the pocket, and turning broken plays into big gains. As both a passer and runner, Navarro puts pressure on defenses—throwing accurately on the run and making defenders miss in the open field while often slipping through tacklers who seemed to be in the right position.
Dequan Finn | 6'2, 206 | Sixth-Year Senior | Miami (OH) (Previous Schools: Toledo, Baylor)
Dequan Finn returns to the MAC in 2025 as one of its most recognizable faces. He began his career at Toledo and quickly rose to stardom after becoming the starter in 2021. During his time with the Rockets, Finn threw for 7,074 yards and 65 touchdowns—both top marks in school history. He also ran for 1,840 yards and 25 touchdowns, setting the program’s career rushing records for a quarterback. He’s the only quarterback in Toledo history to throw for 2,000+ yards and rush for 500+ yards in multiple seasons.
After the 2023 season, Finn transferred to Baylor, where he saw action in three games and started two, but saw limited production. Watching Finn on film, it’s easy to see why he’s still considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. He has a live arm and can place passes all over the field with ease. On the ground, Finn is explosive—capable of breaking off long scoring runs or big gains at any moment. His combination of arm talent, speed, and experience makes him one of the most dangerous dual-threats in the country—and a player MAC defensive coordinators likely won’t be thrilled to prepare for again.
Tucker Gleason | 6'3, 245 | Senior | Toledo (Previous School: Georgia Tech)
Tucker Gleason came to Toledo after spending his freshman season at Georgia Tech. Between 2021 and 2023, Gleason primarily served as the backup to former Rocket and now Miami (OH) quarterback Dequan Finn. In 2024, Gleason finally got his chance at the helm, and he delivered—passing for 2,808 yards and 24 touchdowns (second in the MAC) to just eight interceptions. On the ground, he added 364 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on the team.
Gleason has the ability to make throws with power to all areas of the field, both from a clean pocket and off-platform while on the run. He excels on plays designed to move the pocket, like sprint-outs and play-action rollouts. As a runner, his sturdy frame makes him a tough ball carrier to bring down and a valuable asset in short-yardage and designed quarterback run situations.
Ben Finley | 6'3, 200 | Redshirt Junior | Akron (Previous Schools: NC State, Cal)
Ben Finley made stops at NC State and Cal before arriving at Akron and earning the starting role. At NC State, he appeared in eight games with two starts between the 2020 and 2022 seasons. He spent 2023 at Cal, playing in six games with two more starts. In his first season as Akron’s full-time starter, Finley threw for 2,604 yards and 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Finley has a strong arm and can make throws into tight windows at the deeper end of the intermediate range. When the pocket breaks down, he’s mobile enough to extend plays and pick up yards on the ground, showing solid speed and awareness to move the chains with his legs.
Joe Labas | 6'4, 210 | Redshirt Senior | Central Michigan (Previous School: Iowa)
Joe Labas began his college career at Iowa, where he made his first career start in the 2022 Music City Bowl, going 14-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown in a win over Kentucky. After not seeing action in 2023, Labas transferred to Central Michigan for the 2024 season. He started six games before a season-ending arm injury, but still led the team in all passing categories, finishing with 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns.
Labas is a polished pocket passer with a quick, compact release that keeps him on time and in rhythm. Even when forced off-platform, his mechanics stay consistent—allowing him to remain effective in less-than-ideal passing conditions.