MAC Football: Western Michigan Announces Date Change For Season Opener At Wisconsin

Joe Londergan

Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos head coach Lance Taylor reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos head coach Lance Taylor reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
The Western Michigan Broncos will open up their 2024 season on the road against the Big Ten's Wisconsin Badgers. Originally scheduled for Saturday, August 31, both programs have announced a date change to Friday, August 30.

Kickoff for that contest is set for 9 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

WMU and Wisconsin have met five times previously with the Badgers leading the series 4-1. Wisconsin has won the last two meetings, including the most recent: a 24-16 Cotton Bowl result following the 2016 season. WMU's only win over the Badgers was in 1988 in Madison.

Wisconsin will be WMU's first of two Big Ten opponents in 2024. The Broncos travel to Ohio State the following Saturday on Big Ten Network. WMU is 5-30 against Big Ten competition dating back to the 2000 season.

2024 will be WMU's second season under the direction of head coach Lance Taylor. Taylor led the Broncos to a 4-8 record in 2023.

