Miami (OH) Football Makes Two Changes To Player Personnel Staff
Miami (Ohio) football has made a couple of personnel moves to bolster their support staff. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Redhawks Director of Player Personnel Coady Keller was promoted to general manager.
Keller joined the program in April 2022 and prior to that, spent three seasons at Dartmouth College where he served as the Big Green’s Director of Recruiting from 2019-2021 – helping the program win two Ivy League Championships.
Keller is considered a fast-riser in the profession, beginning his career as a recruiting graduate assistant with Toledo in 2018 and during his time as an undergraduate student, served as a recruiting and player personnel intern with Notre Dame from 2015-2018.
Keller worked directly under former Notre Dame Director of Recruiting, Aaryn Kearney, helping oversee and coordinate recruiting visits.
Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin also added former Memphis assistant director of player personnel Drew Martin to assume Keller’s role as Director of Player Personnel.
The Redhawks are coming off a 9-5 season and a victory in the Arizona Bowl. Over the last two seasons, Martin has guided the program to 20 wins.