Miami RedHawks Dominate Second Half To Claim 43-17 Arizona Bowl Victory
The Miami RedHawks will finish the season with a record of 9-5 after capping 2024 with a win over Colorado State. Miami took a 9-3 lead into halftime of the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl and grew that lead into a 43-17 result by the end.
Here's what stood out from the action in Tucson.
A Slow Start
The first half of action made it seem as if it would be a low-scoring affair all around. Neither team found the end zone in the first two quarters. The Miami defense forced two takeaways and a turnover on-downs in that window.
Dom Dzioban did make all three of his field goal attempts in the first half for the RedHawks on the way to making all seven of his kicks for the day, when factoring in extra point attempts.
Kevin Davis' Huge Performance
Miami running back Kevin Davis was the game's offensive MVP, leading a very productive running game for the RedHawks. Miami totaled 217 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the evening as a group, eclipsing the 200-yard mark for just the third time this season.
Davis carried just nine times, but totaled 148 yards and reaching the end zone twice. Davis also had an 81-yard kick return, bringing his total to 245 all-purpose yards on the evening. Jordan Brunson also contributed two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Brett Gabbert also ran for a touchdown.
Near Perfection in the Red Zone
Miami upheld their reputation as a highly efficient red zone team. Miami will finish the season 40-for-49 on red zone trips after scoring on seven-of-eight on Saturday. Four of those trips resulted in touchdowns. That helped Miami achieve their largest margin of victory in a bowl game in program history.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
UConn Football Finish Best Season in 17 Years With Fenway Bowl Upset Over UNC
Navy Football Reveling In Victory After Reaching 10 Wins For Sixth Time
Frank Ponce Returning To FIU Football After Stint as Appalachian State OC