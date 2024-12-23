Northern Illinois Claim Famous Idaho Potato Bowl In Double OT Win Over Fresno State
Monday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl saw the Northern Illinois Huskies claim their second consecutive postseason victory. Thomas Hammock saw his team overcome several critical transfer portal losses and injuries in a dramatic 28-20 result against the Fresno State Bulldogs in Boise.
It looked like Fresno State would get to end Tim Skipper's time as the Bulldogs' interim head coach with a victory in the closing moments of regulation. However, with four seconds remaining, Fresno State kicker Dylan Lynch missed a 35-yarder, his third miss of the day, to send it into overtime 20-20.
In the first overtime, the Bulldogs needed three plays to find the end zone on their first possession, with quarterback Joshua Wood finding Bryson Donelson on a short route for a nine-yard touchdown. NIU tied it up five plays later with Grayson Barnes' second touchdown grab.
Heading into double overtime, NIU scored again and took an eight-point lead with a series of trick passes from wide receiver George Dimopoulos. NIU then quickly forced a turnover on downs when safety Jordan Hansen sacked Wood on fourth down to seal the win.
NIU quarterback Josh Holst replaced Ethan Hampton under center after Hampton committed to Illinois via the transfer portal earlier this month. Holst threw an interception on NIU's first play from scrimmage, but rebounded to finish with 18 completions on 30 attempts for 182 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Holst also ran for 65 yards with 16 carries in the win.
Tight end Grayson Barnes also made his presence known for NIU, finishing with six catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel-worthy, one-handed snag in the third quarter.
With the result of today's game, NIU will finish the season 8-5. Meanwhile, Fresno State fall to 6-7, their first losing season since 2019.
Fresno State will move into the 2025 season under the direction of newly hired head coach Matt Entz, who previously served as the assistant head coach at USC in 2024, as well as the head coach at North Dakota State from 2019 to 2023.
NIU football have received an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member, which they are expected to deliver a formal response to in early 2025.
