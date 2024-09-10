G5 Football Daily

Northern Illinois DT Devonte O’Malley Named National Defensive Player of the Week After Notre Dame Upset

Joe Londergan

Oct 22, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Northern Illinois Huskies helmet before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
The Northern Illinois football program received several national accolades for their incredible upset of the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week Two of the college football season. Another accolade came in on Tuesday, with senior defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley taking home Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

In the 16-14 win over Notre Dame, O’Malley picked up a pair of sacks and forced a fumble along with three tackles for loss. He now has 3.5 tackles for loss on the season and the Huskies are 2-0. NIU held Notre Dame to 286 yards of offense on the day, 163 of those yards coming through the air.

The Huskies find themselves ranked at #25 this week in the AP Top 25. They continue their season this Saturday and begin Mid-American Conference play against the Buffalo Bulls.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

