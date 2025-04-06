Ohio DT Cam Rice Becoming Coveted Transfer Portal Prospect
Ohio defensive tackle Cam Rice has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder recorded 30 tackles with nine tackles for loss and three sacks for the Bobcats last season.
Rice began his career with West Virginia, as the Morgantown, W.V. native signed with his hometown program in 2021, where he was rated as a two-star linebacker by 247Sports.
After a redshirt season with the Mountaineers, Rice entered the portal and transferred to Division II West Liberty University in West Virginia.
In two seasons with the program, Rice rounded into a standout at the Division II level, recording 89 tackles with 37 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions and a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Rice joined the Bobcats last season and quickly became a contributor for the program, helping Ohio to a 10-win season as part of defense that statistically ranked first in the MAC in several major categories.
Since entering the portal, Rice has picked up several offers from Power Four schools and several Group of Five programs including South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Boise State, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Arkansas State among others.