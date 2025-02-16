RECRUITING: 2026 Cincinnati Edge Jacob Broach Commits To Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Falcons received a new commitment on Saturday from edge Jacob Broach of the Cincinnati area's Princeton High School.
Broach is Bowling Green's second commitment of the 2026 class. The other, Derrick Singletary, is also an edge defender and also comes from the Cincinnati area.
Broach helped Princeton to a 10-3 record in 2024 and a ranking of #18 in the state of Ohio, via MaxPreps.
Bowling Green was Broach's first reported Division I offer. The rising senior's measurements are reported as 6'5" and 220 pounds.
The Falcons finished 2024 with a record of 7-6 for the second consecutive season, and reached the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
