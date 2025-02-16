G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: 2026 Cincinnati Edge Jacob Broach Commits To Bowling Green

Joe Londergan

Nov 1, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Bowling Green Falcons helmet before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Bowling Green Falcons helmet before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bowling Green Falcons received a new commitment on Saturday from edge Jacob Broach of the Cincinnati area's Princeton High School.

Broach is Bowling Green's second commitment of the 2026 class. The other, Derrick Singletary, is also an edge defender and also comes from the Cincinnati area.

Broach helped Princeton to a 10-3 record in 2024 and a ranking of #18 in the state of Ohio, via MaxPreps.

Bowling Green was Broach's first reported Division I offer. The rising senior's measurements are reported as 6'5" and 220 pounds.

The Falcons finished 2024 with a record of 7-6 for the second consecutive season, and reached the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Watch some of his high school highlights here.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

NFL Draft: ESPN Says Ashton Jeanty is Worthy of "True Round 1 Grade"

Georgia State & Kennesaw State Football Announce Home-&-Home Series For 2026, 2028

NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/MAC