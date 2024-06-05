RECRUITING: Bowling Green Secures Commitment From 2025 Lineman Ethan Kraatz
The Bowling Green Falcons added to their 2025 recruiting class this week. Offensive lineman Ethan Kraatz announced his commitment to the Mid-American Conference program on June 4.
A rising senior at Heritage High School in Saginaw, Michigan, Kraatz is graded by 247Sports as a three-star prospect. The recruiting service listed Kraatz as 6'4" and 280 pounds. He was also listed as the #55 recruit in the state of Michigan. The versatile blocker was a second-team all-state selection by The Detroit News.
As of June 5, Kraatz is the second commit in Bowling Green's 2025 class, alongside cornerback C.J. Wells from Mesquite, Texas.
Kraatz chose Bowling Green over scholarship offers from Army, Bucknell, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Navy, Saginaw Valley State, and Toledo.
Kraatz's first opportunity to sign with the Falcons will be on December 4, 2024.