RECRUITING: Eastern Michigan Lands Top-30 Ohio Prospect For 2026
Eastern Michigan received a verbal commitment on Friday from wide receiver prospect Shawn Fishwick.
247Sports rated Fishwick as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 overall prospect in the state of Ohio for the 2026 class.
The Xenia High School product is Eastern Michigan's first reported commit in the 2026 class after announcing his commitment via X.
Fishwick chose EMU over offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Cornell, Dartmouth, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, and UMass.
The rising senior offers good size at the position, measuring in at 6'2" and 185 pounds. As a junior in 2024, he reportedly appeared in nine games with 47 catches for 607 yards and 7 touchdowns, per qbhitlist.com.
EMU finished the 2024 season with a record of 5-7, their first losing season since the shortened 2020 campaign.
Watch some of his high school highlights here. His first chance to sign with EMU will be in early December, 2025.