RECRUITING: Top-20 Colorado Lineman Commits To Eastern Michigan For 2025
Offensive tackle prospect Cole Powell announced his commitment to Eastern Michigan football on Sunday via X. Powell is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025 out of Colorado's Erie High School.
"Thank you @Coach_Creighton, @CoachSCoughlin, and all the staff at @EMUFB for this incredible opportunity! Thank you to all my coaches and teammates over the years that have helped me achieve my dream," Powell said in a statement. "After a conversation with my mom, dad and brother, I’ve decided to commit to continue my academic and athletic career at EMU!"
Powell was recently upgraded to a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The service had him ranked as the #17 overall recruit in the state of Colorado for the state of 2024. The 6'6" 265-pound prospect was ranked as the #174 offensive tackle in the nation.
He took an official visit to EMU in late July. He also had offers from several Division II schools.
Powell's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.