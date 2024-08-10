RECRUITING: Top-50 Michigan Athlete Commits To CMU
2025 recruit Andre Thomas of Belleville, Michigan announced his commitment to Central Michigan University this week via X. Thomas, who is classified as an athlete, plays linebacker and tight end for his high school team. 247Sports gave Thomas a three-star rating.
ESPN rated Thomas as the #1 outside linebacker prospect in the state of Michigan.
Thomas is listed as having a 247Sports Composite score of 0.8531, making him the #27 recruit in the state of Michigan for the 2025 class. He chose the Chippewas over offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Kansas, as well as a handful of Mid-American Conference programs.
Per his Maxpreps page, Thomas had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go along with 49 tackles in 2023 as a junior.
Thomas' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.