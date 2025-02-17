REPORT: Bowling Green Football Hiring Miami Hurricanes Analyst David Cooney
Bowling Green is set to hire a Power Five staffer as Miami analyst David Cooney will be added as the team’s new wide receivers coach, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Cooney had been on the Hurricanes staff since 2017, serving in several different roles including spending the last two seasons as a wide receivers analyst and the prior three as the program’s director of recruiting.
Prior to his arrival in Coral Gables, Cooney coached at the high school level, serving as offensive coordinator for the Miami Southridge Spartans, who won the 2016 8A state championship under his guidance.
With the Spartans, Cooney served under legendary Miami-area high school coach Billy Rolle, who won three state championships with three different schools.
Cooney served as a quality control analyst specializing with the receivers in his first two seasons with the Hurricanes.
The addition gives Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler a strong recruiter in South Florida, as Cooney has strong ties to the prep ranks in the area.
Bowling Green went 7-6 in 2024 and fell to Arkansas State in the 68 Ventures Bowl last year.
