REPORT: Former Akron OC Billy Fessler Headed To Ohio State
Last season's Akron offensive coordinator is on the move for the second time this offseason.
Per a Sunday report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Billy Fessler is joining the Ohio State staff as an offensive analyst.
A former Penn State quarterback, Fessler had three stops as a graduate assistant after college, one of which was with the Buckeyes in 2020 and 2021. He was then hired at Akron as quarterbacks coach in 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, while remaining the primary quarterbacks coach.
The Zips were second-last in the MAC last season in scoring offense (16.3 points per game) and tenth in total offense (278.6 points per game). Akron finished 2-10 in each of the last two seasons under head coach Joe Moorhead.
Fessler was previously hired by UCLA to be the Bruins' quarterbacks coach in January under Chip Kelly. Kelly was hired to Ohio State's new offensive coordinator in February. He now rejoins an Ohio State offense that led the Big Ten in yards per game with 407.9.