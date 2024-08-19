REPORT: Kent State Name Sophomore Devin Kargman Starting QB
Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kent State will start the season with redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman under center.
The Golden Flashes begin the season on August 31 at noon ET at ACC foe Pittsburgh.
Kargman has appeared in nine games over the previous two seasons with Kent State. The New Jersey native has completed 50 passes on 110 attempts for 645 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Last season, Kargman appeared in three games, all in the month of November, all losses. His best day came against Northern Illinois in a start where he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
Kent State are finishing preparations for their second season under head coach Kenni Burns. Burns led the Golden Flashes to a 1-11 campaign in 2023. The program has not been to a bowl game since the 2021 campaign.