TAKEAWAYS: Toledo Pulls Off Dramatic Comeback Win Against Eastern Michigan in Week 10
After losing their previous two matchups to the Toledo Rockets, it looked like Eastern Michigan would be en route to winning their first game against their conference opponent since 2021. However, led by quarterback Tucker Gleason and the Rockets defense, Toledo won by a final score of 29-28 in an incredible finish.
Here's what stood out:
Wild Ending
It's impossible not to start with how this game ended. Down seven with seven seconds left, EMU quarterback Cole Snyder threw a Hail Mary and Terry Lockett made the grab in the end zone which made it a 29-28 game. Eastern Michigan tried to go for two points, but were unsuccessful ending the game.
Second Half Breakout
At the end of the first half, the Toledo Rockets trailed 19-7 going into the fourth quarter. For the Rockets, they would have 174 total yards of offense and put up 22 points against Eastern Michigan's nine points.
Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason, who struggled in the first half, threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He ended the day with 18 completions for 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
For Gleason, it would be his fourth three touchdown game of his career. He now leads the MAC with 18 passing touchdowns on the season.
Big Day For Toledo Defense
After a tough first half, the Rockets' defense limited Eastern Michigan when they needed to, only surrendering nine points in the fourth quarter. Leading the way was linebacker Daniel Bolden with 12 total tackles (seven solo/five assisted) and then both Maxen Hook and Braden Awls had ten total tackles. Nassir Bowers also came up with a critical interception early in the fourth quarter.
Big Game For Cole Snyder
Although he came out on the losing side, Snyder still had a nice game, completing 24 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. This marked Snyder's third straight multi-touchdown game.
What's Next?
With the win, Toledo moves to 6-3 on the season, clinching bowl eligibility for the 14th straight season (excluding shortened 2020 season). They also keep their hopes alive to make the MAC championship game, moving to 3-2 in conference play. As for Eastern Michigan, they will drop to 5-4 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
RECAP: #15 Boise State Rolls Over San Diego State With Career Day From Maddux Madsen
UConn Football Reach Bowl Eligibility For Second Time Under Jim Mora
Tulane Football: Green Wave Dominate Charlotte 34-3 on Halloween Night