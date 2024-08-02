Toledo Football: Rockets Land 6'3" Receiver Recruit For 2026
The Toledo Rockets have picked up a future in-state commit from a 2026 prospect with intriguing potential.
Seth Elchert, a 6'3" wide receiver from Findlay, Ohio's Liberty-Benton High School, announced his commitment to Jason Candle's program via X this week.
Elchert chose the Rockets over scholarship offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH). 247Sports had not yet given the rising junior a formal ranking.
Per the Toledo Blade, Elchert caught 74 receptions for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns as a high school sophomore last year. As a freshman, he caught 48 passes for 871 yards in 2022.
Elchert is the third commitment in Toledo's 2026 class that also includes three-star Indiana quarterback Bo Paulson and three-star Florida cornerback Shmar Akande.
Elchert can sign for the Rockets in December of 2025. Watch some of his high school highlights here.