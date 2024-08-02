G5 Football Daily

Toledo Football: Rockets Land 6'3" Receiver Recruit For 2026

Joe Londergan

Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle reacts from the sideline during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Toledo Rockets have picked up a future in-state commit from a 2026 prospect with intriguing potential.

Seth Elchert, a 6'3" wide receiver from Findlay, Ohio's Liberty-Benton High School, announced his commitment to Jason Candle's program via X this week.

Elchert chose the Rockets over scholarship offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH). 247Sports had not yet given the rising junior a formal ranking.

Per the Toledo Blade, Elchert caught 74 receptions for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns as a high school sophomore last year. As a freshman, he caught 48 passes for 871 yards in 2022.

Elchert is the third commitment in Toledo's 2026 class that also includes three-star Indiana quarterback Bo Paulson and three-star Florida cornerback Shmar Akande.

Elchert can sign for the Rockets in December of 2025. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

