TRANSFER PORTAL: Akron Lands Former 4-Star Recruit Mekhi Flowers From Penn State
The Akron Zips received a boost to the 2025 roster on Monday with the commitment of Penn State's Mekhi Flowers, a former four-star recruit from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Over three seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 6'0" 194-pound Flowers appeared in 14 total games and made two total tackles. He made the switch from safety to wide receiver prior to the 2024 season.
It's not immediately clear whether or not Flowers will play on the offensive or defensive side of ball for Joe Moorhead's team. Akron is 8-28 in the last three years under Moorhead.
Signing with Penn State out of Central Dauphin East High School in the class of 2022, Flowers received a composite score of 91 from 247Sports and was the #7 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.
Flowers is one of 13 incoming transfers for Akron in the class of 2025 and the only one who played for a Power Four program in 2024.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
