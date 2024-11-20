Tuesday #MACtion Recap: Central Michigan & Akron Take Rivalry Trophies, Miami Stay in Title Hunt
November rivalry games are what college football is all about. Tuesday's MAC football slate gave us two good ones.
Meanwhile, Chuck Martin's Miami RedHawks have made it clear their sights are set on a championship repeat with another home win.
Akron 38, Kent State 17
In the battle for the Wagon Wheel, Akron were victorious for the second consecutive year. Joe Moorhead's offense clicked for most of the night, moving the Zips to 3-8 this year. Ben Finley threw for 250 yards while Jordon Simmons and Charles Kellom both went over 100 yards on the ground.
Kent State fall to 0-11 on the season and remain the only winless team in FBS.
Central Michigan 16, Western Michigan 14
The Chippewas' defense and running game came up big in the fourth quarter, protecting a two-point lead for the final seven minutes of the game. Kicker Tristan Mattson also played a vital role, hitting all three of his field goal attempts, including a long of 47 yards.
For the first time since 2021, Central Michigan have retaken the Victory Cannon trophy - a nice consolation in a year where Jim McElwain's program will not qualify for a bowl game. Meanwhile, Western Michigan have to beat Eastern Michigan on November 30 in order to get to bowl eligibility after looking like a MAC title contender in the early part of the season.
Miami 20, Northern Illinois 9
RedHawks receiver Reggie Virgil made four catches for 107 yards in the win, including a 30-yard touchdown pass on a trick play from fellow receiver Javon Tracy.
WIth the win, Miami are 6-1, keeping them in prime position in the league standings. That sets up a critical matchup with Bowling Green next weekend, potentially to decide a spot in the title game. The stakes in that one will depend on what happens with Ohio-Toledo on Wednesday night and if Bowling Green takes care of Ball State this Saturday.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
4 Names To Watch in Ball State Football Head Coach Search
UMass Football Fires Head Coach Don Brown After 2-8 Start To 2024 Season