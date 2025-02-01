Two Defensive Stars From The G5 Named Among Senior Bowl Standouts
This week in Mobile, Alabama, the Reese's Senior Bowl gave a great deal of college football standouts from across the country (and one from Canada) the opportunity to improve the NFL Draft stocks ahead of the big event in April.
Roughly two dozen Group of Five prospects practiced to varying extents throughout the week, while a few managed to really separate themselves from the pack in the eyes of scouts and national media.
Specifically, two defensive lineman from the Group of Five caught the eye of NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander and Marshall defensive end Mike Green.
"Alexander flashed every day in practice this week. His combination of size and athleticism is really impressive. He has long arms (34 inches) and is a rangy interior defensive lineman. His body type reminds me of Chiefs All-Pro DT Chris Jones." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst
A freakishly strong prospect who can reportedly bench press more than 400 pounds, Alexander compiled 127 total tackles with the Rockets, featuring 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks over five seasons. The Indiana native also defended 13 passes with an interceptions and a fumble recovery in college.
"Green looked like a top-20 pick here in Mobile. His play speed off the edge is real, which helps explain why he led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024. His bull rush against Oregon OTJosh Conerly Jr.during a one-on-one drill had everyone talking this week, but there was more than just that one rep to be excited about. Green showed he can win in a variety of ways." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst
Several mock drafts from national analysts have Green projected as a first-round selection and one of the first defensive linemen selected in April.
A transfer from the University of Virginia, Green had a huge breakout season as a redshirt sophomore in 2024 compiling an FBS-best 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. The 6'4" 250-pound edge player finished his two years with the Thundering Herd with 127 tackles with 32 tackles for loss, and 21.5 sacks with four forced fumbles.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Former FIU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre Lands In The SEC
Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality
Former New Mexico Running Backs Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl