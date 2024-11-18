UMass Football Fires Head Coach Don Brown After 2-8 Start To 2024 Season
In a statement released Monday morning, UMass football confirmed that head coach Don Brown has been fired following a 2-8 start to the 2024 season.
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford made the following comment in that statement.
"I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game. Don should have immense pride in the outstanding contributions he has made to advance Massachusetts Football during his three stops in Amherst. Upon his return in 2021, we shared a common goal to help UMass football attain conference membership, something that was realized last spring. Largely due to his renowned coaching reputation, Don legitimized our FBS program and Massachusetts football has taken positive steps forward since his return. We are structurally positioned to accomplish our competitive goals as we move into a new league and a new college athletics landscape in 2025."
UMass offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as the program's interim head coach for the final two games of the 2024 season. The Minutemen join the Mid-American Conference beginning with the 2025 season.
Brown ends his third stint on staff at UMass with a record of 6-28 over two full seasons and most of a third. Brown previously served as UMass' defensive coordinator in 1998 and 1999, then returned as head coach from 2004 to 2008. He led UMass to an appearance in the FCS (then called Division I-AA) National Championship in the 2006 season.
