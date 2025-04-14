UMass Football: Safety Christian LeBrun Enters Transfer Portal
UMass redshirt freshman safety Christian LebBrun will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Wednesday, April 16. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported the news on Monday morning. The New Jersey native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
LeBrun was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports in the class of 2023 coming out of Avon Old Farms High School. The outlet also ranked him as the No. 13 prospect in the state of New Jersey for that class.
Over the past two seasons, LeBrun has appeared in ten games for the Minutemen, making 22 tackles and two sacks. All of those tackles and sacks came in the 2024 season, which ended with a record of 2-10 for UMass. LeBrun started the final four games of the season.
The six-foot, 215-pound safety originally had a number of power conference offers as a high school prospect, including Boston College, Louisvile, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Florida, NC State, and Rutgers.
The transfer portal closes on April 25.