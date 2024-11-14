Wednesday #MACtion Recap: Ohio, Miami, and Northern Illinois Pick Up Crucial Wins
Wednesday, November 13 delivered another frigid night of #MACtion with three games televised to national audiences. Miami and Northern Illinois clinched bowl eligibility. At the same time, Ohio and the RedHawks moved to 5-1 in conference play, tying them with Bowling Green atop the league.
Northern Illinois 29, Akron 16
The Huskies' sixth win of the season came under a consistent downpour for most of the evening. They took advantage of the weather, accumulating 295 yards on the ground. Telly Johnson Jr. and Gavin Williams both went over 100 rushing yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Akron were not able to do the same thing, totaling only 50 rushing yards and getting shutout in the second half. The Zips continue a difficult season, falling to 2-8.
NIU look for their seventh win of the season next Tuesday at Miami's Yager Stadium.
Miami 34, Kent State 7
Speaking of the RedHawks, they definitely didn't play perfect football against Kent State, but still managed to come away with a 27-point win and send Kent State to 0-10.
Brett Gabbert threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while Keyon Mozee rushed for a career-high 196 yards and a touchdown. Tied for first in the league with two games remaining, Miami are positioning themselves to return to the MAC championship game for the second consecutive year.
Ohio 35, Eastern Michigan 10
Bobcats' Parker Navarro was electric in the running game, rushing for 106 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio's seventh win. He also completed 22 passes on 32 attempts for 277 yards and an interception.
Meanwhile, the Bobcat defense picked off EMU quarterback Cole Snyder three times, with two coming from senior cornerback Tank Pearson. The Bobcats return to action next Wednesday at Toledo on ESPN 2.
EMU return to action next Wednesday as well, hosting Buffalo with two more chances to clinch bowl eligibility.
