Week Two - Northern Illinois @ #5 Notre Dame: How To Watch, Preview, Date, Storylines
With both teams1-0, two midwestern schools battle it out in hallowed South Bend, Indiana on Saturday. The Northern Illinois Huskies make the roughly three-hour trip to Notre Dame to face a Fighting Irish team with momentum after knocking off Texas A&M last week. Can the Huskies play spoiler to the Irish's playoff hopes?
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0, Independent)
Date: Saturday, September 7
Time: 2:30 PM CT/ 3:30 PM ET
TV: NBC/Peacock
Radio: WDKB 94.9 FM, NIU Huskies App, TuneIn
Betting Line: Notre Dame -28 on FanDuel
Storylines
Two Undefeated Teams
Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton led a blowout 54-15 win over Western Illinois in Week One by throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns. Hampton got an honorable mention from ESPN's Bill Connelly in his top performers of the week.
Notre Dame took home a 23-13 win over Texas A&M to gain some significant momentum to start the season, and jumped from #7 to #5 in the AP Poll. Quarterback Riley Leonard looked solid in his debut for the Irish and kicker Mitch Jeter was perfect on three field goals and two extra point attempts.
Old Dogs Learning New Tricks
Northern Illinois might be a heavy underdog in this contest, but their heavily experienced roster could serve them very well as they move through the season. NIU has 18 returning starters, 32 seniors on their roster, and 11 players who have played in 40 or more games in an NIU uniform.
Can the Huskies' passing defense give Leonard an issue?
NIU's defense isn't the most balanced, but their passing defense is noticeably consistent. The Huskies gave up more than 200 yards through the air just three times in 2023, placing them in the top ten nationally in pass efficiency defense and passing yards allowed (171.2 per game).
Obviously, it's not a one-to-one comparison, but the Huskies did beat a Power Five opponent last season at Boston College. Notre Dame's roster jumps out much more than NIU's on paper, but they shouldn't, and likely won't, be taken lightly.
