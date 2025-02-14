Western Michigan OC Trevor Mendelson Joining Jacksonville Jaguars
Following a 6-7 season and a bowl berth in the Salute to Veterans Bowl, Western Michigan football is set to lose a key assistant coach. Co-Offensive Coordinator Trevor Mendelson will join the Jacksonville Jaguars staff under first-year head coach Liam Coen.
Mendelson is considered an up-and-comer in the coaching profession after a three-year career as an offensive lineman with Marshall, where he played in 33 games with 12 career starts at left tackle.
Following his playing career, Mendelson remained with the Thundering Herd, spending two seasons as an assistant before working his way up the ranks and joining Western Michigan as the team’s offensive line coach in December of 2022.
Broncos head coach Lance Taylor promoted Mendelson to co-Offensive Coordinator prior to the 2024 season, where Mendelson and Walt Bell split the duties. Western Michigan’s offense was ranked 58th amongst FBS teams in points per game (28.9) and topped 40 points four times.
Mendelson’s work with the offensive linemen helped produce 1,000-yard rusher and consensus Freshman All-American, Jalen Buckley in 2023. Center Jacob Gideon was named First Team All-MAC and was rated the top center in the MAC by Pro Football Focus. Guard Addison West also earned Third Team All-MAC honors.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites
Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore Named New Orleans Saints Head Coach