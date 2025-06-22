2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Maddux Madsen - Boise State Broncos
In Maddux Madsen’s first season as the full-time starter at Boise State, he led the Mountain West in both passing yards (3,018) and touchdowns (23), while guiding the Broncos to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Expectations remain high for the conference’s top returning passer, especially as Boise State looks to once again make its mark on the national stage—this time under new offensive coordinator Nate Potter. Given that Potter previously served as co-offensive coordinator, it’s safe to assume the scheme won’t change drastically despite Dirk Koetter’s departure. Amidst the turnover from last season, rest assured Madsen will remain at the forefront of Boise State’s national spotlight ambitions.
Height: 5’10
Weight: 201
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: American Fork, UT
High School: American Fork HS
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2024 Season: 247/396 (62%) 3,018 yards, 23 TDs - 6 INTs, 221 yards rushing, five TDs
Career Stats: 331/532 (62%) 4,252, yards, 32 TDs - 9 INTs, 342 yards rushing, seven TDs
Mountain West Passing Yardage Leader: 3,018
Mountain West Passing Touchdown Leader: 23
Honorable Mention All-Mountain West (2024)
PLAYING ON TIME
One of the most impressive aspects of Madsen's game is how often he plays on time and in rhythm. This is, of course, a credit to the supporting cast on the Boise State offense and their ability to execute—but none of it would matter without a quarterback like Madsen orchestrating it all with such precision.
Playing “on time” as a quarterback means executing within the intended timing and structure of the play. While some of the finer details and progressions are likely known only inside the Boise State facility, it’s clear on film that Madsen consistently releases the ball as he hits the top of his drop. And when his primary option isn’t there, his quick-twitch decision-making shines—he snaps his eyes to the next receiver in the progression.
At the 2:03 mark in the video linked below, this timing is on display. On a play-action pass, Madsen reaches the top of his drop with his eyes on a target to the right. Almost instantly, his eyes shift left, and he fires a touchdown pass to a receiver approaching the sideline—right on time and seemingly in perfect sync with how the play was drawn up.
QUICK & COMPACT RELEASE
Madsen’s ability to play in rhythm is largely due to his quick, compact release. There’s almost no wasted motion—his front arm stays tucked, allowing for tight, powerful rotation through the throw.
By contrast, quarterbacks with slower releases often cast their front arm away from their body, forcing extra motion as they try to rotate through their throw. That’s not the case with Madsen, and it’s one of the key traits that fuels his efficiency and Boise State’s offensive rhythm.
At the 3:43 mark in the video, Madsen double-clutches the ball. For many quarterbacks, this would disrupt the timing of the play—especially if they have a longer release or weaker arm. But Madsen's quick release and arm strength compensate, and he still delivers an accurate out-breaking route just as the receiver reaches the sideline to move the chains.
THROWING ON THE RUN
Whether on designed rollouts or off-script improvisation, Madsen throws on the run with the same confidence and effectiveness he shows from the pocket. Film shows him consistently delivering off-platform throws to every area of the field—downfield, to the sideline, and even across his body—demonstrating both arm talent and athleticism.
This is evident at the 1:20 mark in the video, where Madsen runs a play-action bootleg to his left. While rolling to his non-dominant side, he fires a perfectly placed ball on the run to a receiver running a post-corner route—good for a 36-yard gain.
RUNNING ABILITY
In 2024, Madsen added 221 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He can move the chains with his legs when the pocket breaks down or punish defenses that leave him unaccounted for.
At the :36 mark in the video, UNLV sends five rushers while the secondary is in man coverage, leaving no one to spy the quarterback. Madsen instantly recognizes this, tucks the ball, and bursts through for a 49-yard gain—a reminder that he’s more than capable as a dual-threat when needed.