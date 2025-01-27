2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
BACKGROUND
Height: 5’9"
Weight: 215 pounds
High School / Previous School: Lone Star HS (Texas)
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Ashton Jeanty – Maxwell Award winner, Doak Walker Award winner, Unanimous All-American, two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, and, of course, Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Beyond the accolades, Jeanty rushed for over 200 yards in six different games this season and surpassed 100 yards in every single game last year. Now the all-time rushing leader in Boise State history, he had a season for the ages—averaging nearly seven yards per carry, at times even higher, and finishing just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.
Jeanty's dominance as a runner is undeniable, but what makes him even more valuable as an NFL Draft prospect is his production as a receiver out of the backfield. He hauled in 80 receptions for 862 yards and six touchdowns, proving himself to be a true do-it-all back and one of the best running backs in recent college football history.
STRENGTHS
The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Ashton Jeanty, has often been described as a "home run hitter" at running back—meaning that at any moment in a game, he can break off an explosive run for a massive gain or touchdown. However, many running backs labeled with this description earn it primarily because of their speed, using their burst to hit an opening and break away from defenders instantly.
In Jeanty’s case, he possesses that breakaway ability but pairs it with a rare combination of power, agility, and vision. His success starts with his vision, a trait that, along with his agility, highlights his natural instincts as a football player. Once he takes the handoff, Jeanty demonstrates patience in reading his blocks and finding the right opening—whether it’s on the front side of the play or by scanning backside lanes to exploit a better opening.
Beyond his vision, Jeanty’s agility is a defining part of his game. His ability to feel defenders before they enter his line of sight allows him to make quick, subtle moves that put would-be tacklers in poor positions—often forcing them to attempt arm tackles, which have proven to be futile against him. After executing these lateral movements to navigate through traffic, Jeanty possesses exceptional burst. The moment he plants his foot to get vertical, he accelerates effortlessly and has the top-end speed to outrun defenders in pursuit.
What truly separates Jeanty, however, is his contact balance—a testament to his strength and power as a runner. At times, it seems as though defenders slide off or bounce away from him with little effect on his forward progress. A true tackle-breaking machine, Jeanty consistently shrugs off defenders unless met with perfect form and full force. In short-yardage situations, he is virtually unstoppable, making him an invaluable weapon in crucial conversion scenarios. This trait is especially useful when compensating for missed blocks up front by the offensive line—if an unblocked defender meets Jeanty behind the line of scrimmage, his ability to absorb contact and push forward often negates the mistake, keeping plays alive.
In the video linked below, you’ll see these aspects of Jeanty’s game in action, particularly at the 1:29 mark in what many consider one of his signature performances against Washington State. On this play, Boise State calls an outside zone run, but a defensive tackle gets immediate penetration just as Jeanty receives the handoff. Demonstrating elite vision and agility, Jeanty instantly adjusts his path and encounters the middle linebacker one-on-one in the hole. At this point, the defense is in position to limit the play to a minimal gain. However, Jeanty makes a subtle jab to the left, forcing the linebacker into a poor tackling angle. The result? A failed arm tackle that Jeanty powers through with ease.
Despite being slowed momentarily, Jeanty finds himself in the teeth of the defense, where multiple defenders arrive for support. Four or five broken tackles later, he bursts into the open field, leaving all Washington State defenders behind en route to a 64-yard touchdown.
Ashton Jeanty is special not just because of what he can do within the structure of an offense—he’s just as dangerous when a play breaks down. His rare blend of vision, agility, power, and finishing ability makes him one of the most dynamic running backs in recent college football history and a sure fire first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
WHAT’S NEXT
As of January 6, 2025, Ashton Jeanty has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. His game tape alone has more than proven his talent, making it no surprise that the Unanimous All-American will not be participating in any all-star games.
Now, Jeanty’s focus shifts to preparing for his pro day and the NFL Combine—two events that will only further solidify his value by giving NFL executives a clearer picture of his athleticism and overall skill set. With everything he has already accomplished, it’s safe to assume Jeanty will be a first-round pick come April.
