2025 NFL Draft Profile: Utah State WR Jalen Royals
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’0"
Weight: 205 pounds
High School / Previous School: Hillgrove HS / Georgia Military College
Hometown: Powder Springs, GA
Jalen Royals' high school career showcased many traits that talent evaluators love to see in a receiver’s background. Back in Georgia, Royals was an all-state high jumper with a personal best of 6’4” and also played basketball. On the football field, however, his high school production was modest—he recorded 26 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns during his senior year at Hillgrove.
After high school, Royals' first stop was Georgia Military College, where he again posted underwhelming numbers, catching just seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games. A 4.32 40-yard dash time at a Utah State prospect camp put Royals on the Aggie’s radar and ultimately led to an offer.
His first season at Utah State was more about development than production, as he did not record any statistics. But the 2023 season became his breakout year, revealing the full potential of all that Royals could be, putting him on everyone’s radar. Royals started all 13 games and posted 71 receptions for 1,080 yards, setting a school record with 15 touchdown catches. He led the nation with seven touchdown receptions of 50+ yards, a testament to his playmaking ability. His standout performances earned him First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2023.
The 2024 season showed similar promise, as Royals tallied 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 8. Before the injury, he had recorded four consecutive 100+ yard games, including a dominant performance against No. 21 Boise State, where he hauled in nine catches for 211 yards, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown.
Recently, Royals participated in the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine, Royals ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and put up 13 reps on the bench press
STRENGTHS
Jalen Royals is the definition of a playmaker and a versatile weapon in Utah State’s high-powered 2024 offense. He was effective both outside and in the slot, showcasing reliable hands and the ability to make tough catches in traffic, adjust to off-target throws, and even pull off highlight-reel grabs—like his impressive one-handed catch against Utah at the :40 mark in the video below.
What makes Royals an intriguing prospect is his big-play ability. He’s a true home-run threat anytime he touches the ball. While he has solid tackle-breaking ability, his craftiness in space is what sets him apart. His football instincts jump off the screen, allowing him to anticipate defenders and change direction instantly, almost as if he has eyes in the back of his head. Once he clears defenders with his shiftiness, his straight-line speed allows him to pull away from pursuit.
This is evident at the 2:32 mark in the video below—against Boise State’s man coverage, Royals runs a quick slant from the slot, breaks the slot defender’s tackle, and then uses a subtle jab step to shake off the deep safety, leaving him in the dust for a long touchdown. Plays like these highlight just how dangerous he is against man coverage and how lethal he can be in open space. Against man, one missed tackle can be catastrophic; against zone, a single defender out of position gives Royals enough room to turn a routine play into a game-changing moment.
WHAT’S NEXT
Jalen Royals is expected to be participating in Utah State’s Pro Day on 3/21/25. NFLDraftBuzz.com projects Royals as a day two selection.