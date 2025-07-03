4 Fresno State RBs Rated Highly in EA Sports College Football 26
Fresno State’s offense has the potential to be one of the best in the G5 this season, and EA Sports surely agrees.
EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release on July 10. Ahead of that release, Fresno State announced ratings of the top 10 players on their roster. Four of those athletes all play the same position: running back.
The top-rated back on Fresno State's roster is Bryson Donelson, who is rated as an 84 overall. Last season, Donelson broke out as a true freshman, continuing his dominance from high school. His best game was against Colorado State, where he rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown, helping propel the Bulldogs to a victory. Donelson finished the season with 462 yards and three touchdowns, and should only improve in 2025.
Elijah Gilliam is ranked as the second back, rated as an 83 overall. Last year as a fifth-year senior, Gilliam had 466 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He starred against Washington State, putting up 120 and a touchdown, but Fresno State fell short of the victory.
Jonathan Arceneaux, entering as a fifth-year senior, is a 78 overall. As a junior, he had 104 yards, playing consistently week-to-week. However, there are a few talented players above him that will make it tough to get touches.
Finally, redshirt junior transfer Rayshon Luke is also a 78. He did not play much for Arizona last season, recording just four touches for 13 yards, but could be a big piece for the Bulldogs. However, the season before Luke played more, having 153 yards and a touchdown.
Fresno State’s running back room will be exceptionally deep in 2025. With four rushers at a 78 overall or above, the Bulldogs could be one of the most intriguing teams in the real world as well as the digital one.