6'4" 2025 EDGE Lucien Holland Commits To Boise State Football

Joe Londergan

Nov 22, 2014; Laramie, WY, USA; A general view of the Boise State Broncos helmet before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Edge rusher Lucien Holland announced his commitment to the Boise State Broncos over the weekend. Holland is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. He will join the Broncos from Inglewood High School in Los Angeles County, California.

Holland is also rated as the #135 prospect in the state of California. By 247Sports Composite Ratings, he comes in at #99 nationally for edge rushers. He chose the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Washington State, UNLV, San José State, and San Diego State at the FBS level.

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Holland made 67 tackles last season with eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He also recovered two fumbles. He joins a defense that allowed 24.8 points per game in 2023.

Holland's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.

Click here to see Holland's highlights from his junior season of high school.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

