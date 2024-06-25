6'4" 2025 EDGE Lucien Holland Commits To Boise State Football
Edge rusher Lucien Holland announced his commitment to the Boise State Broncos over the weekend. Holland is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. He will join the Broncos from Inglewood High School in Los Angeles County, California.
Holland is also rated as the #135 prospect in the state of California. By 247Sports Composite Ratings, he comes in at #99 nationally for edge rushers. He chose the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Washington State, UNLV, San José State, and San Diego State at the FBS level.
At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Holland made 67 tackles last season with eight sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He also recovered two fumbles. He joins a defense that allowed 24.8 points per game in 2023.
Holland's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.
Click here to see Holland's highlights from his junior season of high school.