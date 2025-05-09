Advanced Metrics Project San Jose State to Win 8 Games, Favored in 10 in 2025
With San Jose State’s 2025 football season just a few months away, excitement is starting to build, as the Spartans have high expectations for the new campaign.
Last season, the Spartans finished 7-6, with a heartbreaking Hawaii Bowl loss to South Florida. However, with some key returning pieces and a schedule that's on the easy side, San Jose State is turning some heads.
PuntandRally.com is a site that compiles metrics and statistics from a variety of sources to create predictions and projections for the upcoming college football season.
Punt and Rally gave San Jose State an 8-4 record, as well as 5.8-2.2 record in conference play, where they would finish second behind Boise State, meaning the Spartans would be competing in the Mountain West Championship.
The website also released individual game spreads and projections, where the Spartans look impressive.
In non-conference play, San Jose State plays four games: Central Michigan and Idaho at home, and Texas and Stanford on the road. In those four games, San Jose State would have a 79% chance to take down the Chippewas and 91% chance to take down the Vandals. The other two are a different story, where the Spartans have just a 1% chance to beat the Longhorns and a 45% chance to beat the Cardinal.
Going into conference play, things change a bit, as San Jose State is projected to beat every single team in front of them, with their lowest chance of victory being against Fresno State at 62%.
Although their projected win total is just eight, the Spartans could even win 10-11 games, and compete for the conference championship.
It's important to not live and die by preseason projections, but these type of projections can give a good sense of where teams stand for the upcoming season.
There is no doubt that the Spartans are a solid team, but they could surely get over the hump in 2025. If San Jose State can bounce back from a tough start to their schedule, the Spartans could even be something special in Ken Niumatalolo's second season as head coach.