Air Force DT Payton Zdroik Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
Each year, the East-West Shrine Bowl provides college football players to practice and participate in an all-star game in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Prior to the season, the Shrine Bowl releases a list of 1000 draft eligible players who are good candidates for the game itself. That 2024 list was released this week, including senior defensive tackle Payton ZDroik of the Air Force Academy.
ZDroik has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons for the Falcons. The Brentwood, California native has accumulated 62 tackles with 16.5 for a loss, ten sacks and a fumble.
Air Force are scheduled to open the 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host FCS foe Merrimack. They look to build on a 2023 season where they went 9-4 finsihing with a win in the Armed Forces Bowl - their third straight season with a bowl win.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.