Air Force Football Releases New Uniforms for October 4 Matchup Against Navy
Less than three weeks before the beginning of Air Force football season, the Falcons have released a new jersey set that they will wear for a special occasion this season.
On August 12, Air Force announced their new uniforms titled “Air Power Legacy Series: The F16 Fighting Falcon.” The Falcons' social media pages posted several images to showcase their new look.
The jerseys will be displayed during their October 4 matchup against rivals Navy in Annapolis.
The uniform features an all-gray look, with many intriguing details. Most notably, the white “Air Force” text goes across the chest, followed by white numbers under.
On the left sleeve is a United States flag. The rest of the jersey pays homage to one of four F-16 fighter squadrons: the 120th Fighter Squadron, the 140th Wing, the 555th Fighter Squadron, and the 20th Fighter Wing.
On the right sleeve are four different badges, which will vary based on each player. The first is a red badge, stating “120th Fighter Squadron” with what looks like a tiger head in the middle. The second is a blue badge with the Colorado mountains fading into the Colorado state flag. Under it is a text stating “Red Eye.” The third is a green badge with an eagle surrounded by white stars. Above is the text “555th Fighter Squadron” as well as a “Triple Nickel” text below. The fourth one is a blue, yellow, and red badge that says “Victory by Valor” just below.
The pants are gray with a blue, red, and white military logo on the front, as well as “Fighting Falcon” written along the side in white. The fighting Falcon is the official name of the F-16 fighter jet.
The helmet is also gray, with a black mask on the design that depicts a set of goggles, as well as two badges: An American Eagle with “F16 Fighting Eagle” text, and a blue text saying “Psycho” - this is a tribute to Colonel William Andrews, an Air Force Academy grad and Operation Desert Storm pilot who survived a stint as a Prisoner of War in 1991. Williams passed away from brain cancer in 2015. In recognition of his service and character, Andrews was selected as the exemplar for the Air Force Academy Class of 2025.
Across the back, it says “Viper” in blue text, a common nickname among Air Force pilots.