Air Force Football's Trey Taylor Named Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year
The Mountain West Conference announced Monday that now-former Air Force defensive back is the league's 2023-2024 Male Athlete of the Year. Colorado State track and field athlete Mya Lesnar was named the league's Female Athlete of the Year.
Taylor was awarded the 2023 Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He finished the season the regular season with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against San Diego State. The safety from Frisco, Texas broke up four total passes on the year with 74 total tackles and five tackles for a loss. He finished two different games with ten total tackles.
Air Force finished the season 9-5 with a win over James Madison in the Armed Forces bowl. Taylor was a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.