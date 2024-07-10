All 2024 Preseason All-Mountain West Offense Selections
Just hours before the beginning of Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, the conference released the preseason Mountain West all-conference offensive selections. Each one is listed below.
Quarterback: Mikey Keene, Fresno State
Last season, Keene threw for 2,976 yards, 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He was named as a Mountain West Honorable Mention and started in 11 of 12 games on the season. Keene and the Bulldogs are projected to finish third in the Mountain West according to the recently released media poll.
Wide Receiver: Tory Horton, Colorado State
In 2023, Horton clinched his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season, surpassing his 2022 total of 1,131 receiving yards by adding five extra yards in 2023 and caught eight touchdowns. Horton was named to the All-Mountain West first team and team captain in 2023. The league's media poll has Colorado State finishing fifth in the conference.
Wide Receiver: Ricky White III, UNLV
After a season in the Big Ten, White transferred to UNLV where after a strong 2022 campaign, he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. That was good enough to land him on the all-conference first team. UNLV is expected to finish second in the conference this season.
Wide Receiver: Jalen Royals, Utah State
In 2023, Royals had 71 receptions for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns. He earned Mountain West first team honors following the season and now finds himself amongst the best receivers in the conference. Utah State is projected to finish seventh in the conference.
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
The reigning Mountain West offensive player of the year looks to repeat after a season where he ran for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Broncos are projected to win the Mountain West conference for the 17th straight season.
Running Back: Malik Sherrod, Fresno State
Sherrod finished as a Mountain West conference honorable mention in 2023 after he ran for 966 yards and nine touchdowns. He started nine of the 12 games in the season and posted a single-season career high 172 carries.
Offensive Lineman: Kage Casey (Boise State), Jacob Gardner (Colorado State), Mose Vavo (Fresno State), Tiger Shanks (UNLV) and Jack Walsh (Wyoming)
Tight End: John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
In 2023, Gyllenborg hauled in 23 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Gyllenborg did not make any postseason teams and now lands on the preseason all-conference team. Wyoming is expected to finish sixth in the conference.
PK: Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
Kick Return: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV