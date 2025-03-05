Another NFL Draft Expert Mocks Ashton Jeanty To Las Vegas Raiders At #6
Though he did not participate in on-field drills at this past weekend's NFL Combine, there's little doubt at this point that former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty will be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point, it's a matter of what NFL team decides to select him in the first round.
ESPN's Mel Kiper projected Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. This week, Kiper's fellow ESPN contributor Jordan Reid also proejected the Raiders to add Jeanty with the sixth-overall selection in a two-round mock draft.
"What sets Jeanty apart is his contact balance, as he finished with more yards after contact (1,733) than any other FBS back...Drafting a running back this high will prompt debate, but the Raiders desperately need help in that department after finishing 2024 last in rushing yards per game (79.8) and yards per rush (3.6)." -- Jordan Reid, ESPN
Not forgetting the Raiders' need for a quarterback, Reid noted that Pete Carroll's group could likely find value in a veteran free agent such as Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.
The two-time reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 for the second-most rushing yards in a season in FBS history. He also led Boise State to the #3 seed in the College Football Playoff before falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.